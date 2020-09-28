Fox Dedicates Coverage to Hillary Clinton Morning After Trump Tax Bombshell

1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Fox News dedicated coverage to President Donald Trump’s former rival Hillary Clinton the morning after The New York Times published a story revealing his years of tax avoidance after obtaining his tax records.

Fox’s story focused on Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) criticizing Clinton for recommending Trump’s opponent Joe Biden not concede in November’s general election.

“I disagree with Hillary Clinton. I respect her, I like her, but I think she’s just flat out wrong. The election itself is going to be announced. The winner is going to be announced at some point. Whoever the winner is, if it is clear and legal, that should be announced and the other party should concede,” Durbin said.

You can watch the interview below.

Fox News covering the news that matters: Hillary Clinton being criticized by a Democratic Senator pic.twitter.com/QP6H3id6tu — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 28, 2020

Earlier this morning, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump, calling the Times story a “hit piece.”

Trump made dismissive remarks about the report during a press conference yesterday. Last night, his former campaign manager Brad Pascale was hospitalized following a suicide attempt at his home as the story made the rounds.

The first presidential debate between Trump and Biden is scheduled for tomorrow at 9 p.m.