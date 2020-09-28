Kamala Harris Tells Trump To Come Clean About His Towering Debt: ‘Who Do You Owe The Money To?’

Advertisements

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris addressed Donald Trump directly on Monday night, telling him that he must come clean about his personal debt.

“The American people deserve to have a full accounting of the financial interests, including the indebtedness of the president of the United States,” Harris said during an interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell. “Tell us. Who do you owe the money to?”

The California senator’s comments come after a blockbuster report from The New York Times showed not only that Trump is terrible businessman and a tax cheat, but that he is “personally responsible for loans and other debts totaling $421 million.”

Advertisements

Video:

Kamala Harris goes straight at Trump over his towering debt: “Tell us. Who do you owe the money to?” pic.twitter.com/xVuzOpQ6ux — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) September 28, 2020

Harris said:

Lawrence, this is why the American people deserve to have a full accounting of the financial interests, including the indebtedness of the president of the United States. And I do share in that concern. Who does he owe the money to? Tell us. Who do you owe the money to? We need to know that. The American people have a right to know that when the president of the United States acts, he acts with their priorities in mind, not with his priorities in mind.

Trump is a growing national security risk

Each day Donald Trump remains in the White House, the risk he poses to America’s national security becomes greater.

As Timothy O’Brien wrote for Bloomberg, “Due to [Trump’s] indebtedness, his reliance on income from overseas and his refusal to authentically distance himself from his hodgepodge of business, Trump represents a profound national security threat – a threat that will only escalate if he’s re-elected.”

It’s been clear since day one that Donald Trump will never put the interests of the American people above his own. The New York Times tax bombshell sheds light on why that’s the case.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter