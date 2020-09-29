Biden Camp Says Trump Asked Chris Wallace Not To Mention COVID Deaths At Debate

Advertisements

The Biden campaign said that the Trump campaign asked moderator Chris Wallace not to mention the number of COVID deaths at the debate.

Edward-Issac Dovere of The Atlantic tweeted:

.@KBeds of the Biden campaign says that the Trump campaign asked as a condition that Chris Wallace not mention the number of COVID deaths in the debate tonight — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 29, 2020

The Trump campaign denies that this happened:

Tim Murtaugh of the Trump campaign response to this: "This is a lie and it never happened." https://t.co/hO0Pi2usRR — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 29, 2020

No one should take any denial from the Trump campaign at face value. Donald Trump would love to have a debate where the number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic is not mentioned. It is also difficult to take their denial seriously because Trump has been whining about the debates and threatening not to show up for more than a year.

If this debate is reflective of the current state of the country, the coronavirus should be a major topic. With nearly 210,000 American deaths, it should be the dominant topic. Trump will likely try to talk about anything and everything else besides the pandemic.

Chris Wallace should mention the number of deaths, and if he doesn’t, Joe Biden definitely will.

