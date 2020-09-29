Eric Trump Says It’s a “Conspiracy” That Biden and His Team Responded to Trump Tax Story So Quickly

Advertisements

Eric Trump claimed that the fact that Democrat Joe Biden and his team can respond to news so quickly is a sign of a “conspiracy” at work. Trump made the remarks during an interview with the hosts of “Fox and Friends” while responding to questions about a New York Times story revealing his father President Donald Trump’s years of tax avoidance on the eve of the first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle.

“These attacks against my father and how coordinated they are and the fact that Joe Biden had a commercial ready to go on that story one hour after the article came out? That tells you everything you need to know.”

On Fox & Friends, Eric Trump suggests that Joe Biden's rapid response team rapidly responding to the news is evidence of a conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/RKuRqAJ4HR — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 29, 2020

As others pointed out, it’s easy to create quick responses to the news thanks to cutting edge video editing software.

eric lacks the basic knowledge of how video editing software works.. these adds could be made with the preview trial features of Final Cut Pro.. or even iMovie if you want to be able to save it.. — Kerrie Dude (@kerrie_dude) September 29, 2020

"Joe Biden has competent staff, it's a conspiracy" — SpruceyGoon🌹👽🛸🌹 (@SpruceyGoon) September 29, 2020

In the same interview, Eric Trump claimed that “the IRS is targeting my father because he’s doing a great job and they don’t like him.”

The Times story revealed that the president, who has long established an image of himself as a billionaire and successful businessman, owes hundreds of millions in debts and used multiple tax schemes to pay only $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017 according to his tax returns, which he had long declined to make public.

Yesterday, President Trump claimed, “The Fake News Media, just like Election time 2016, is bringing up my Taxes & all sorts of other nonsense with illegally obtained information & only bad intent. “