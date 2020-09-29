Posted on by Alan Ryland

Eric Trump Says It’s a “Conspiracy” That Biden and His Team Responded to Trump Tax Story So Quickly

Eric Trump claimed that the fact that Democrat Joe Biden and his team can respond to news so quickly is a sign of a “conspiracy” at work. Trump made the remarks during an interview with the hosts of “Fox and Friends” while responding to questions about a New York Times story revealing his father President Donald Trump’s years of tax avoidance on the eve of the first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle.

“These attacks against my father and how coordinated they are and the fact that Joe Biden had a commercial ready to go on that story one hour after the article came out? That tells you everything you need to know.”

As others pointed out, it’s easy to create quick responses to the news thanks to cutting edge video editing software.

In the same interview, Eric Trump claimed that “the IRS is targeting my father because he’s doing a great job and they don’t like him.”

The Times story revealed that the president, who has long established an image of himself as a billionaire and successful businessman, owes hundreds of millions in debts and used multiple tax schemes to pay only $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017 according to his tax returns, which he had long declined to make public.

Yesterday, President Trump claimed, “The Fake News Media, just like Election time 2016, is bringing up my Taxes & all sorts of other nonsense with illegally obtained information & only bad intent. “