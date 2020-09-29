Giuliani Claims Biden Has Dementia and “Can’t Do the Prologue” to the U.S. Constitution

Advertisements

Presidential attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed, without evidence, that President Donald Trump’s rival Joe Biden has dementia. Giuliani made the remarks during an interview with “Fox and Friends.” Oddly though, Giuliani suggested Biden “can’t do the Prologue” to the United States Constitution. What Giuliani should have said: The Preamble.

“The man has dementia, there’s no doubt about it,” Giuliani said, laughing. “I’ve talked to doctors, I’ve had them look at a hundred different tapes of his, five years ago and today.”

“He can’t recite the Pledge of Allegiance and he’s fine? He’s been in the Senate for 160 years… he can’t do the Prologue to the Constitution of the United States or the Declaration of Independence, to any of them. He can’t do numbers. Wow, are the numbers are screwed up,” he continued, before claiming that medical professionals had told him that Biden is displaying signs of “middle-level dementia.”

You can watch Giuliani’s remarks below.

On Fox & Friends, Rudy Giuliani says Joe Biden "has dementia. There's no doubt about it. I've talked to doctors. … The president's quite right to say maybe he's taken adderall." The hosts get visibly uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/2Ma7DKNBpS — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 29, 2020

According to reports earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) withheld intelligence warning of Russian disinformation attacks attacking Democrat Joe Biden to promote “allegations about the poor mental health.”

The intelligence bulletin, titled “Russia Likely to Denigrate Health of US Candidates to Influence 2020 Election,” said American intelligence determined that Russian operatives are sowing disinformation to convince the American electorate that Biden has dementia and would be unfit to serve in office. It also mentioned that Iranian and Chinese media have been raising allegations about President Donald Trump’s mental fitness.