Joe Biden Clobbers Trump With A Brilliant Pre-Debate Twitter Troll

Donald Trump has spent the weeks leading up to the presidential debate spewing conspiracy theories about Joe Biden, a clear attempt by the president to lower expectations for his own performance.

One of his favorite lies has been that Biden will use performance enhancing drugs before taking the stage. On Tuesday, team Trump also said the former vice president will use an earpiece to help him through the debate.

But just before the two candidate took the stage, Biden took to Twitter to poke fun at the president for his desperate attacks.

“It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready,” Biden said, including a picture of headphones and ice cream.

It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020

Trump hates being mocked

If there is one thing this president has made clear over the past four years, it’s that he doesn’t like being mocked or laughed at. It’s why he surrounds himself with people who worship the ground he walks on.

On Tuesday night, though, Trump won’t be in his safe space. He’ll be standing on stage with a man who has been waiting five years to face off against him.

The best way for Biden to deal with Trump during the debate is to laugh off his crackpot attacks, not take them seriously. Following Trump down every rabbit hole is a fool’s errand.

If Joe Biden’s tweet is a sign of what’s to come in tonight’s debate, Donald Trump is in for a rude awakening.

