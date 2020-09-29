Poll: Biden Leads Trump by Nine Points in Pennsylvania Among Likely Voters

Advertisements

According to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll, Democrat Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by nine points in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

54 percent of Pennsylvania’s likely voters say they prefer Biden over Trump. Trump is preferred by 45 percent of the state’s voters. Among registered voters, Biden enjoys a ten-point lead over Trump.

The poll also found that 53 percent of the state’s voters approve of the way Trump has handled the economy but that 57 percent disapprove of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes after the latest New York Times/Siena College poll found Biden leads Trump by eight points nationwide. Biden leads 49 percent to Trump’s 41 percent among registered voters.

Additionally, 56 percent of those surveyed say they prefer the next Supreme Court justice to be appointed by the winner of November’s election. 41 percent said they wanted Trump to appoint someone before the general election (he’s nominated federal judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg).

The polling data comes on the eve of the first presidential debate, which airs tonight. On Sunday, The New York Times published comprehensive reporting on Trump’s tax evasion after obtaining his tax returns, which he had long declined to make public. Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency and paid the same amount the following year, his first in the White House.