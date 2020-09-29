Report: Trump has Only Done 2 Hours of Prep for Tonight’s Debate

Advertisements

Donald Trump is polling horribly in nearly every swing state. And the president is even doing poorly in states that he is expected to win. A new Quinnipiac poll released on Tuesday showed Trump trailing Biden by 3% points in Georgia.

The bad polling numbers have made tonight’s debate against Joe Biden all the more important to Trump. One would think he would be practicing and boning up on the topics that might come up tonight. Instead, CNN reports that Trump has done less than 2 hours of debate prep.

CNN’s Jake Tapper said today, “We’re told that President Trump did less than two hours of preparation for tonight’s debate. [That is] “a startlingly short amount of time.”

Advertisements

Fox News also discussed the way the president is approaching the debates. Anchor Bill Hemmer told viewers, “I talked to Rudy Giuliani earlier today, and he was saying that the longest session they’ve held is two-and-a-half hours, along with Chris Christie. And it was not an actual mock debate, it was about questions and answers, sitting around a table is the way he characterized it.”

Joe Biden, on the other hand, has been preparing vigorously for tonight’s event. Donald Trump is a non-traditional opponent, to say the least, and Biden has had to prepare differently.

Anyone who thinks playing golf is not debate prep doesn't know Trump. Every time he puts a score down on his card he lies. That is practice for him for Tuesday. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 27, 2020

The former Vice President has told supporters that he expects this debate to be unlike anything he’s ever done before. And he is hopeful to stay on message. He said earlier this summer, “I hope I don’t get baited into getting into a brawl with this guy.”

The debate will begin tonight at 9 PM EST.