Trump Advertises Ted Cruz’s New Book to Drum Up Support for Filling Supreme Court Vacancy

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to drum up support for filling in the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The president advertised Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s new book, One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History.

“Our Great 1st Amendment, our Great 2nd Amendment, our right to worship God & so much more comes down to one vote on the Court. @TedCruz has a fantastic new book, ‘One Vote Away’, out today!” the president wrote, adding that “It’s the best book to read as we fight to” confirm his nominee Amy Coney Barrett to the nation’s highest court.



Democrats have railed against what they’ve said is the Republican hypocrisy of rushing to appoint a new Supreme Court justice. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already announced that he would like to bring President Trump’s nominee to the Senate floor for a confirmation hearing and a vote. In 2016, McConnell infamously denied Merrick Garland, former President Barack Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court, a hearing, arguing that it would be inappropriate for a president to appoint a new justice during an election year.

Last week, Trump nominated federal judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ginsburg and has received Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s endorsement. She was one of President Trump’s finalists for the Supreme Court in 2018, the year he nominated Kavanaugh. She has earned praise among conservatives for being a reliable conservative jurist on matters related to abortion, immigration, and the Second Amendment.

According to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll, Trump’s rival, Democrat Joe Biden, leads Trump by eight points nationwide. Biden leads 49 percent to Trump’s 41 percent among registered voters. Additionally, 56 percent of those surveyed say they prefer the next Supreme Court justice to be appointed by the winner of November’s election. 41 percent said they wanted Trump to appoint someone before the general election.