Trump Immediately Implodes After He’s Called Out For Not Having A Healthcare Plan

Donald Trump immediately imploded during Tuesday night’s presidential debate after he was called out for not having a healthcare plan.

Trump became visibly rattled during a discussion about the Supreme Court vacancy, which the president is trying to fill with a nominee that will likely vote to overturn Obamacare and kick millions off their insurance plans.

The only problem, of course, is that Trump doesn’t have a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act once he kills it.

Trump can’t handle any type of pushback

What the debate on Tuesday showed early on is that Donald Trump simply can’t handle any type of pushback when he leaves his MAGA bunker.

Not only does he get rattled when he leaves his Fox News bubble, but he doesn’t have a healthcare plan in the middle of a pandemic.

On the most important issue to most voters – healthcare – Donald Trump showed up at the debate and offered nothing.

