Debate Day Bombshell As Trump’s Mocking Of Evangelicals Exposed

Advertisements

Trump has mocked and shown contempt and scorn for evangelical Republicans who are the backbone of his political and reelection support.

The Atlantic reported:

But in private, many of Trump’s comments about religion are marked by cynicism and contempt, according to people who have worked for him. Former aides told me they’ve heard Trump ridicule conservative religious leaders, dismiss various faith groups with cartoonish stereotypes, and deride certain rites and doctrines held sacred by many of the Americans who constitute his base.

Advertisements

….

From the outset of his brief political career, Trump has viewed right-wing evangelical leaders as a kind of special-interest group to be schmoozed, conned, or bought off, former aides told me. Though he faced Republican primary opponents in 2016 with deeper religious roots—Ted Cruz, Mike Huckabee—Trump was confident that his wealth and celebrity would attract high-profile Christian surrogates to vouch for him.

Just like his success as a businessman, and his claims of personal wealth, Trump’s appeal to evangelicals is a con.

It is a running joke that Donald Trump panders to evangelical Christians when everyone knows that Trump has no faith in anything but himself and money. A person of faith could not abuse and mistreat immigrants, lock children in cages, or allow hundreds of thousands of Americans to needlessly die during a pandemic.

Donald Trump has always been a fraud, but one of the few public services that he has unintentionally provided to the nation is that he has exposed the hypocrisy of supposed persons of faith who will throw their beliefs away in a craven grab for political power by people who are just as immoral and shameless as Trump.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook