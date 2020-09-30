Biden: Trump “Looks Down” on the American People

Advertisements

Speaking the day after the first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle, Democrat Joe Biden said President Donald Trump “looks down” on the American people.

“The question is, does he see where you are and where you want to be? Does he care? Does he try to walk in your shoes to understand what’s going on in your life? Or does he just ignore you and all folks all over America who are in a similar situation?” Biden said.

“I think it’s more than ignoring us,” he continued. “I think he basically looks down on us. “When he called our veterans, who lost their lives and served, suckers and losers, I thought it was one of the most despicable things I ever heard. He lies to you about what’s happening.”

Democrats received a surge of contributions during and after the debate, with ActBlue processing close to $8 million for the Democratic Party between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. The Biden campaign raised $3.8 million between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. through ActBlue, according to campaign officials.

The Trump campaign has not released information about how much they’ve fundraised. Earlier this morning, Trump claimed that no one wants Biden to lead the country, saying he disrespected Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (I), with whom Biden has worked on the policy that shaped his campaign’s platform. He later suggested Biden has lost suburban voters by not committing to a “law and order” agenda.