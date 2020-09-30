Pete Hegseth: Biden Won’t Condemn Black Lives Matter in Response to Trump’s Refusal to Condemn White Supremacy

Advertisements

After President Donald Trump failed to condemn white supremacy during last night’s presidential debate, Fox personality Pete Hegseth said Democrat Joe Biden won’t condemn Black Lives Matter, insisting that Trump has condemned white supremacy “time and time again.”

Trump stirred controversy after he told the white nationalist group Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

“Proud Boys? Stand back and stand by,” said Trump. “But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s gotta do something about antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem; this is a left-wing problem.”

“When President Trump asked the question, ‘Name one law enforcement group that supports you,’ he [Biden] was crickets,” Hegseth said. “I don’t know how many times President Trump has been asked to condemn white supremacy, which he has done time and time again, when Joe Biden is not asked to condemn antifa or the radical aspects of Black Lives Matter. And he says, ‘It’s not an organization, it’s an idea.’ Well, it’s a good idea or a bad idea, Joe, cause it’s both. He should be pinned down on these points. If he won’t condemn it or confront it, he can’t stop it. And the President’s right: It’s the left-wing groups out creating the chaos in our inner cities, yet somehow that got deflected.”

Biden is correct about antifa, despite Hegseth’s claim.

Trump’s own FBI Director has said that “antifa” is an ideology, not an organization.

“It’s not a group or an organization. It’s a movement or an ideology,” he told the Associated Press earlier this month. “We don’t really think of threats in terms of left, right, at the FBI. We’re focused on the violence, not the ideology.”