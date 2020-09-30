CNN Instant Poll Declares Joe Biden The Debate Winner 60%-28%

Advertisements

A CNN Instant Poll of debate watchers found that Joe Biden won the debate by a margin of 60%-28%, as Trump managed to lose support.

CNN’s Dana Bash said, “I think the fact that — the fact that the expectations in this instant poll, versus the reality of what the people who are part of this saw, is really telling. So before the debate, 56% of the people said that they thought that Joe Biden would win. But afterwards, 60%. And then, more importantly, making your point, Jake, 43% said that they thought Trump would win. But afterwards, 28%. It was Donald Trump’s debate to lose and he lost it.”

Video:

CNN poll of debate watchers says Biden beat Trump 60%-28%. pic.twitter.com/we4VPY9QEH — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 30, 2020

Advertisements

Trump’s debate performance was so bad that he actually cost himself support. Biden did the best he could with an impossible situation. Trump showed up at the debate determined to not respect the rules, Chris Wallace, or the former vice president.

Despite the media’s attempts to blame both candidates for the fiasco on the stage, debate watchers appear to know who was at fault. Trump turned the debate into a debacle. The key difference in the debate was that Joe Biden tried to talk to the American people and act like a president.

Trump treated the debate like one of his rallies or bogus pandemic press conferences. Trump was there to rant and rave, and air his personal grievances. The one thing that the President didn’t do was explain to the American people what he would do to address their problems.

The debate hurt Donald Trump and served as confirmation for why most Americans appear ready to vote him out of office.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook