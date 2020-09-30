Presidential Debate Commission To Make Changes To Stop Trump Bullying

Advertisements

The Commission on Presidential Debates said that they would be making changes to bring order to the debates, also known as reining in Trump.

The Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement, “The Commission on Presidential Debates sponsors televised debates for the benefit of the American electorate. Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues. The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly. The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.”

The Trump campaign was immediately opposed to any changes:

To the surprise of no one, the Trump campaign opposes changes to the debate so that the American people can understand what is being said. pic.twitter.com/I3JcaZaehl — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 30, 2020

Advertisements

Outside of cutting Trump’s mic, or as Biden suggested only having one microphone for the next debate, which is a town hall, it will be interesting to see what the Commission can actually do.

Joe Biden wasn’t the problem during the debate. Chris Wallace wasn’t the problem. The issue began and ended with Donald Trump.

The new rules will be designed to keep both candidates in line, but let’s be honest, the rules are being changed to stop Trump’s bullying campaign of debate terror.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook