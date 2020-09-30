Trump Claims “Nobody Wants Sleepy Joe” Biden to Lead

Advertisements

President Donald Trump took to Twitter the morning after the first presidential debate of the election cycle to claim that no one wants his rival, Democrat Joe Biden, to lead the country, saying he disrespected Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (I), with whom Biden has worked on the policy that shaped his campaign’s platform.

“Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including the Radical Left (which he lost last night!). He disrespected Bernie, effectively calling him a loser!” Trump wrote.

Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including the Radical Left (which he lost last night!). He disrespected Bernie, effectively calling him a loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020



“The matter of the fact is that I beat Bernie Sanders,” Biden said during the debate, “By a whole hell of a lot.”

“My party is me,” he added. “I am the Democratic Party right now. The platform of the Democratic Party is what I approved of.”

Biden: "The fact of the matter is I beat Bernie Sanders." President Trump: "Not by much." pic.twitter.com/181a3YapmL — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 30, 2020

Sanders himself urged voters, particularly his supporters, to vote for Biden during an appearance on late-night television last night.

“Please understand that the very essence of American democracy is at stake in this election. The future of the planet is at stake with a president who rejects science with regard to climate change. Racial divisions in this country will only grow wider with a president who is a racist,” he said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses his own supporters who say they’re not going to vote for Joe Biden. “Please understand, our very democracy is at stake in this election.” pic.twitter.com/n8Rc5OqMVN — Leslie Salzillo (@lovecomesaround) September 30, 2020