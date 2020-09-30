Trump Claims The Second Amendment is “DEAD” If Biden Wins Election

Advertisements

President Donald Trump claimed the Constitution’s Second Amendment is “DEAD” if his rival Joe Biden wins November’s general election.

“Is that what you want from a leader? He will destroy our Country! VOTE NOW USA,” Trump wrote.

In the same message, the president claimed Biden will be “ruining” the Supreme Court if Democrats expand the number of justices on the bench. He also said Biden would kill “our Energy business, and JOBS” due to his opposition to fracking. (Biden has not “called for banning the practice entirely,” according to Politifact.)

Biden wants to Pack the Supreme Court, thereby ruining it. Also, he wants no fracking, killing our Energy business, and JOBS. Second Amendment is DEAD if Biden gets in! Is that what you want from a leader? He will destroy our Country! VOTE NOW USA. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

Advertisements

As recently as last week a satirical site published a headline claiming Biden said the Second Amendment is “obsolete.” The claim came from America’s Last Line of Defense, a site with the message, “SATIRE FOR YOUR CONFIRMATION BIAS” at the top of its page.

“Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined,” the site reads.

Biden’s plan to end gun violence can be found on his website. It includes holding gun manufacturers accountable, banning the manufacturing and sale of assault weapons and magazines, and requiring background checks for all gun sales, among other points.

“It’s within our grasp to end our gun violence epidemic and respect the Second Amendment, which is limited,” the site reads. “As president, Biden will pursue constitutional, common-sense gun safety policies.”