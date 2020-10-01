Posted on by Jason Easley

Amy Coney Barrett Hid Her Participation In Ad Calling For Roe v. Wade Overturn From Judiciary Committee

Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, hid her participation in an ad calling for the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

NBC News reported:

Judge Barrett isn’t being honest with the Senate Judiciary Committee about her views and her record. Barrett was chosen to be Trump’s nominee because she will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, and she will vote to kill the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans are working double-time to push her nomination through the Senate as quickly as possible because a woman’s right to choose is at stake. The top priority for Democrats has to be delaying a confirmation vote on Barrett until after Election Day.

If Biden wins the election, Senate Republicans should refuse to vote on her nomination.

Judge Barrett is going to lie to the American people at her Senate Judiciary Committee hearings. There is no chance that Roe v. Wade remains the law of the land if she is confirmed. The voters are ready to express their will. They only need Senate Democrats to get them enough time so that their voices can be heard at the ballot box.

