Biden Campaign Requests A Mute Button For Trump At The Debates

Advertisements

The Biden campaign has requested that the Commission on Presidential Debates adopt a mute button to prevent Trump from talking over everyone.

Fox News reported, “One of the things that has been kicked around is this idea of the moderator having a mute button, so if the candidates refuse to stop interrupting each other or go over their time, they can just push the button and cut off the microphone. A source close to the negotiations told Fox News just a couple of minutes ago, ‘that was a specific request made in a negotiating meeting yesterday morning by Biden debate negotiator Brady Williamson. The meeting was at 9 AM. Hours later, the Commission issued their statement about changing the structure. The mute button is a Biden ask.’

Video:

WATCH: Fox News confirms that a "mute button" at the next debate was specifically requested by the Biden campaign. What are they so afraid of? pic.twitter.com/zLJwAFUIEa — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 1, 2020

Advertisements

As you can see in the tweet above, the Trump campaign is trying to sell making changes to the debate format as the Debate Commission rigging the debates for Biden, and the Biden campaign’s request as a sign of fear of Trump.

By all indicators, Biden won the debate. The Trump campaign wants no changes because they can’t talk anything substantial, and their gameplan is to turn voters off by making the debates into trainwrecks.

Trump’s best chance at improving his own standing is a debate with more structure, but Republicans are so afraid that a structured debate will expose Trump that they are opposing any change to the rules.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook