Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Says Trump Should “Clarify” His Statement on White Supremacy

Brian Kilmeade, one of the hosts of “Fox and Friends,” says President Donald Trump should “clarify” his statement on white supremacy after refusing to condemn it outright during Tuesday’s presidential debate.

“The President of the United States would do himself a solid and his party a solid to take some time today to clarify about his white supremacist statement. Whether it was the franticness of the night, but a lot of people are forced to explain it today that have other things to do, like for example, getting his Supreme Court justice confirmed,” he said.

Brian Kilmeade: "[Trump] would do himself a solid and do his party a solid to take some time today to clarify about his white supremist statement. Whether it was the franticness of the night, but a lot of people are forced to explain it today that have other things to do." pic.twitter.com/AQ0TAyFTOj — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 1, 2020

Trump faces criticism for his refusal to condemn white supremacy, stirring controversy after he told the white nationalist group Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

“Proud Boys? Stand back and stand by,” said Trump. “But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s gotta do something about antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem; this is a left-wing problem.”

The president also declined to discourage his supporters from having a “violent response” to the election, according to Washington Post reporter Philip Bump.

Trump “has whipped up an elaborate and thoroughly false description of how the election is unfolding that is being treated as a sincere assessment of a real threat by a large group of people. He had the chance Tuesday to lower the temperature. Instead, he pulled out a blowtorch,” Bump observes.