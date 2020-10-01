Retired Army General Stanley McChrystal, Once Fired by Obama Administration, Now Endorses Biden for Presidency

Stanley McChrystal, a retired Army general who was fired by former President Barack Obama after his feelings on administration officials were publicized in a 2010 Rolling Stone article, has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the presidency.

Biden “would surround himself with an effective team of good people,” McChrystal said during an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” adding that he is “humble enough to listen to experts.”

“I think he would set a tone in which he brings out the best of people,” McChrystal continued. “Again, not everybody will agree with every policy ― nobody ever will ― and that’s healthy in a democracy. But we have to believe in our values. You have to believe that your commander-in-chief, at the end of the day, is someone you can trust. And I can trust Joe Biden.”

You can watch the interview below.

Although Rolling Stone did not quote McChrystal directly, staff members who spoke to the outlet made it clear that McChrystal was not impressed with Obama, Biden, or the administration’s strategy in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“I extend my sincerest apology for this profile,” McChrystal said in a written statement after the article was published. “It was a mistake reflecting poor judgment and should never have happened. Throughout my career, I have lived by the principles of personal honor and professional integrity. What is reflected in this article falls far short of that standard. I have enormous respect and admiration for President Obama and his national security team, and for the civilian leaders and troops fighting this war and I remain committed to ensuring its successful outcome.”

Obama fired McChrystal, though he made it clear he did not do so “out of any sense of personal insult.”