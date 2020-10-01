Trump Collapses In Georgia As Post-Debate Poll Shows A 9-Point Swing In Biden’s Direction

Advertisements

In a new post-debate poll of the presidential race in Georgia, Donald Trump’s support appears to be collapsing in what has become a hotly contested battleground state.

According to a Channel 2 Action News/Landmark Communications poll, Biden now leads Trump by two points in Georgia, 47 percent to 45 percent. That’s a nine-point shift toward Biden since their last poll from a month ago, which showed Trump ahead 47 to 40 in the state.

Clearly, Trump’s disastrous performance at the first presidential debate this week didn’t do him any favors in Georgia. By a 10-point margin, 47 percent to 37 percent, voters in the state believe Biden bested Trump during their first face-off in Cleveland.

That matches a flurry of national polls that show Biden was the winner of Tuesday night’s debate.

Women are flocking to the Biden-Harris ticket

What’s happening in Georgia is similar to what’s happening in states all across the country: Women are dumping Donald Trump and flocking to the Biden-Harris ticket.

While the poll showed Trump winning Georgia men by a solid margin, it also showed Biden leading among female voters by an even larger margin.

According to Tharon Johnson, senior adviser for Biden’s campaign in Georgia, the former VP has a chance to be successful in the state – and nationally – because “white women, suburban, college educated, disaffected white women” are up for grabs.

With a month to go before votes are counted, it’s not a good sign for Donald Trump that he has to worry about states like Georgia falling into Joe Biden’s column.

