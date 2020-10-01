Trump Melts Down Over Potential Debate Rule Changes

Advertisements

Trump claimed that he would not allow the rules to be changed for the debates, and falsely claimed that he’s winning.

Trump tweeted:

Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2020

Earlier Trump claimed that he won the debate:

I won the debate big, based on compilation of polls etc. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2020

Outside of some very unscientific and meaningless internet polls, the consensus has been overwhelming that Joe Biden won the debate walking away. Trump may be telling himself that he won the debate, but the reality is a different story.

Trump doesn’t want the debate rules changed, because then he might have to actually attempt to answer questions and debate.

Donald Trump has no agenda for the future. His record as president is terrible, and he nothing to offer the American people in terms of solutions to their problems.

The Trump strategy appears to be to turn these debates into trainwrecks that delegitimize the process and turn voters off.

