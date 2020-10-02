Biden Wishes Trump “Swift Recovery” As Trump Displays Mild Symptoms

Advertisements

Democrat Joe Biden wished President Donald Trump a “swift recovery” after Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Biden said he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

President Trump is displaying mild symptoms of the virus and his treatment plan “is being discussed,” according to a New York Times report. The President has downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic from the beginning. The announcement came as a shock and has threatened to upend Trump’s presidential campaign.

Andrew Feldman, a Democratic strategist in Washington, says the Trump campaign “as we knew it is over.” A report from NBC News raises questions about how Trump’s diagnosis will affect the race, the presidential line of succession, the President’s Supreme Court pick, and national security.

Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for the virus.

“Left unclear is how it is decided that a president is too ill to perform his duties,” the New York Times reported. “The 25th Amendment was intended to deal with any ambiguity about who leads the government when a president cannot. If the president becomes sick and the cabinet determines that he or she is unable to perform the office’s duties, the amendment grants the administration the power to temporarily transfer authority to the vice president. Once the president deems himself fit, he can reclaim the power of the presidency.”