Joe Biden Tests Negative As Trump Is The Weak Candidate With COVID

A brief statement from Joe Biden’s doctor confirmed that the former vice president and Dr. Jill Biden have tested negative for COVID.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician.”

The Biden campaign shows the difference between having smart, sensible leadership that believes in science, and a president who is only governed by his self-interest with a total disregard for others. Joe Biden kept a safe distance from Trump. It is estimated that the closest he got to the president was twelve feet.

The most basic test of a presidential candidate is can they keep themselves and their campaign safe. Biden and his staff have passed that test with flying colors, while Trump has shown a level of disregard for the people around him that highlights the neglect that has resulted in over 200,000 American deaths.

Trump has spent months questioning Joe Biden’s health, but it turns out that Biden is the one who is strong enough to go to a debate and not get COVID. Trump has proven that he is the unhealthy candidate in this race.

