Joe Biden Will Be Tested for Coronavirus After Trump Tests Positive

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be tested for the novel coronavirus after President Donald Trump tested positive for the virus following Tuesday night’s presidential debate. Biden and Trump stood near each other at the event; they had previously agreed to buck tradition and not shake hands.

According to CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta, the odds that Trump will recover are quite high.

“The odds are very much in his favor. I don’t want to unsettle people too much with this. You know, greater than 90 percent, 95 percent that he will get through this, still,” Gupta said, adding that Trump should stay in isolation for up to two weeks.

“We’re talking about the highest levels of government. There’s a lot of people [who] today will learn that they need to be in quarantine for possibly the next two weeks,” he said.

Trump was supposed to travel to Florida for a campaign event but has decided to cancel his upcoming travel itineraries to quarantine at the White House.