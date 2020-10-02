Posted on by Sarah Jones

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive for Covid-19

Advertisements

At 1:05 AM Friday morning the White House press office sent a memorandum from the President’s Physician confirming that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Trump’s doctor released a memo that was provided to PoliticusUSA by the White House:

Advertisements

Trump tweeted:

This news comes hours after it was revealed that Hope Hicks tested positive for the Coronavirus hours after traveling maskless with Trump to the debate.

Norm Ornstein pointed out that this could actually endanger others, including former Vice President Joe Biden, as the entire “Trump entourage” took their masks off as soon as they sat down at the debate and Trump shouted 8-10 feet from Biden for 90 minutes.