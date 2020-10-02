President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive for Covid-19

Advertisements

At 1:05 AM Friday morning the White House press office sent a memorandum from the President’s Physician confirming that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Trump’s doctor released a memo that was provided to PoliticusUSA by the White House:

Trump tweeted:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

This news comes hours after it was revealed that Hope Hicks tested positive for the Coronavirus hours after traveling maskless with Trump to the debate.

Norm Ornstein pointed out that this could actually endanger others, including former Vice President Joe Biden, as the entire “Trump entourage” took their masks off as soon as they sat down at the debate and Trump shouted 8-10 feet from Biden for 90 minutes.

I was there in the debate hall. The entire Trump entourage came in w masks, took them off as soon as they sat down, refused to put them on when asked by Cleveland Clinic personnel. Flouting defiantly the law & rules. And Trump shouting only 8-10 feet from Biden for 90 mins. Oy — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) October 2, 2020