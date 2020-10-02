Trump Is Already Showing Symptoms Which Only 20% Of COVID Cases Develop

Advertisements

Donald Trump shows﻿ COVID symptoms, which only happens in 20% of cases, which means that Trump is doing worse than 80% of cases.

The New York Times reported the White House spin:

President Trump is showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus, but mild ones, according to two people familiar with his condition.

The president has had what one person described as cold-like symptoms. At a fund-raiser he attended at his golf club at Bedminster, N.J., on Thursday, where one attendee said the president came in contact with about 100 people, he seemed lethargic.

NBC’s Ken Delanian reported the reality:

If Trump is experiencing symptoms, that’s a big deal. It would mean he has already crossed a threshold. One study showed that only 20% of infected people become symptomatic. https://t.co/EHMBoBb9DO — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) October 2, 2020

The White House and Trump are not going to be honest with the American people about his COVID outbreak. They are already trying to spin it. The truth is that Donald Trump is an unhealthy 74-year-old man with several risk factors working against him.

The fact that he developed symptoms, whether they are cold-like or otherwise is a bad sign.

