The White House Continues To Downplay COVID As Trump Is Flown To Walter Reed

The White House continues to insist that Trump only has a mild case of COVID, but he is being flown to Walter Reed where he will spend days.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”

Here is Marine One on the White House lawn waiting to take Trump to the hospital:

Trump is about to be flown to Walter Reed for what Larry Kudlow called a "moderate case" of COVID. pic.twitter.com/zTKSK9ktCl — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 2, 2020

The Trump administration has lied to the American people more than 20,000 times so no one should take their claims that Trump is a little sick, but still working at face value. It has been reported that Trump has a fever, chills, congestion, and a cough. Trump already has more symptoms than 80% of people who are infected with COVID.

This is not normal, and no one should believe the White House when they say everything is fine.

