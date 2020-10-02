Trump Knew Hope Hicks Had COVID, But Still Held Campaign Event

Advertisements

Trump knowingly endangered American lives by still holding campaign events after he knew that Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID.

Kaitlin Collins of CNN tweeted:

I’m told a small group of officials were aware Thursday a.m. that Hope Hicks had tested positive. Despite that, President Trump traveled to New Jersey for a fundraiser and his press secretary held a briefing. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 2, 2020

Advertisements

Trump knew that Hope Hicks had the virus, and he didn’t care if he risked the lives of his staff, donors, and supporters by traveling to New Jersey and holding campaign events.

There are going to numerous far-reaching elements to the likely coronavirus outbreak in the White House, but one of the biggest is the confirmation that Donald Trump doesn’t care about the lives of the people working closest to him, or human life in general.

Trump is elderly and obese with underlying health conditions, so he is at high risk for complications from the coronavirus, but this is about more than a president getting sick. It is about a president who got sick because he refused to listen to the science in the middle of a pandemic and recklessly endangered his own life and the lives of those around him.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook