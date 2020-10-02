Trump Refuses To Make Masks Mandatory At White House Even After Getting COVID

Advertisements

Even with coronavirus spreading through his party, Trump refuses to make masks mandatory at the White House.

The AP reported:

A senior White House official said Friday that masks will still not be mandatory at the White House, describing facial coverings as “a personal choice,” despite overwhelming evidence that they help to stop the spread.

And the White House is not planning to move to a different, more reliable testing system after the one it uses failed to detect that adviser Hope Hicks had the virus the day she began experiencing symptoms.

Trump got the coronavirus, and he is still refusing to do anything that would help make the White House safer for the people who work there including White House staff and journalists. As more people get sick, Donald Trump is going to continue to pretend that everything is fine and that America has turned the corner on the pandemic.

The president refuses to take the pandemic seriously, and even worse, he is not taking his duty to protect the American people seriously. Donald Trump is showing the American people every single day that life will not return to normal, and the pandemic won’t end until there is a competent president in the Oval Office.

