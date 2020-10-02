Washington Examiner Correspondent Blasts Twitter Users for Questioning If Trump Still Believes Virus is a “Hoax”

Advertisements

The Fox program “Fox and Friends” criticized Twitter users after they questioned whether President Donald Trump, who announced he’d tested positive for the novel coronavirus, still believes the virus is a “hoax.”

“Look, that is the least surprising news in the world, that the President’s critics would be taking shots at him. They’ve been taking shots at him all the time. Some of them are probably going to say things that they regret,” said guest Byron York, the Washington Examiner‘s political correspondent.

Earlier, co-host Steve Doocy said it took “only several minutes for the internet, Twitter, to figure it out, and the President’s critics” to attack him for his record on coronavirus.

The Fox crew is upset that all of you on Twitter are being so mean to Mr. President Trump pic.twitter.com/eG2cd3fsHa — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 2, 2020

President Trump has repeatedly downplayed the effects of the pandemic. His positive test result came after he mocked his rival, Democrat Joe Biden, during Tuesday night’s presidential debate for wearing masks in public to curb the spread of the virus.