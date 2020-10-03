Post-Debate Poll Shows Biden With Solid Leads In Pennsylvania And Florida

Advertisements

With the president currently being hospitalized after his COVID-19 diagnosis, it’s easy to forget that the United States is in the midst of a presidential election.

But new swing-state polling released Saturday served as a reminder that the election is just a month away, and Joe Biden is still leading the race.

According to data from New York Times/Siena College, Biden has solid leads in Pennsylvania and Florida – two states critical to the president winning a second term in the White House.

Advertisements

In Pennsylvania, Biden leads Trump by seven points, 49 percent to 42 percent. In Florida, Biden leads by five percentage points, 47 percent to 42 percent.

Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and Florida, according to new Times/Siena polls taken after the first debate.

Biden leads in Pennsylvania, 49 to 42 percent among likely voters. He leads in Florida, 47 to 42.https://t.co/wVmJug6Yax — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) October 3, 2020

According to the New York Times, voters in these two battleground states were “repelled” by Trump’s behavior in the first presidential debate.

Trump’s hospitalization could be shifting support to Biden

While it’s still too early to determine how Trump’s hospitalization will impact the presidential race, there was some data in The Times polling that shows it could be moving support to Biden.

“There was modest evidence of a shift in favor of Mr. Biden in interviews on Friday, including in Arizona where a Times/Siena survey is in progress, after controlling for the demographic and political characteristics of the respondents,” Nate Cohn wrote.

The past 24-48 hours have been filled with breaking news developments, showing that much can still happen between now and Election Day.

But the post-debate polling shows that very little has changed in the horserace between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter