‘The End Is Near’: Steve Schmidt Says This Is The Week That Finished The Trump Campaign

Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt believes that Donald Trump’s reelection bid is officially imploding under the weight of its own dishonesty and recklessness.

Schmidt equated the Trump campaign to the Titanic after it struck an iceberg during its journey across the Atlantic.

“Most passengers were undisturbed. … The lethal event was barely noticed,” he wrote on Twitter later Friday. “The consequences played out in spasms of fear and chaos. That is [t]he Trump campaign tonight.”

“The staffers are enraged about the recklessness of their leadership. It’s all going down. You can feel it,” Schmidt continued. “This is the week that finished the Trump presidency.”

Trump’s failures reach his own backyard

While Donald Trump’s campaign operation is doing its best to project strength as the president remains hospitalized, they seem unable to escape the reality of this mess.

The reason the president is now hospitalized for COVID-19 is the same reason that more than 213,000 Americans have died from this virus: The Trump administration knowingly lied about the threat and refused to take it seriously.

As a result, millions of Americans have been infected, hundreds of thousands have died and tens of thousands more are likely to succumb to the virus by next year.

Donald Trump’s failure to act responsibly and manage this virus has finally reached his own backyard, and it could be the final straw that brings down his reelection campaign.

