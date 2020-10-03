Trump Had To Be Given Oxygen Before He Went To Walter Reed

Advertisements

All of the video of Trump walking to the helicopter and going into Walter Reed was reportedly shot after President Trump was given supplemental oxygen.

The AP reported:

President Donald Trump went through a “very concerning” period Friday and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care as he battles the coronavirus at a military hospital, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Saturday.

The comments came after it was revealed that Trump was administered supplemental oxygen Friday morning at the White House before he was transported to the hospital, although staff insisted he had only mild symptoms.

Additionally, Maggie Haberman reports that she was told Trump’s blood oxygen levels dropped yesterday:

Conley very specifically not answering whether POTUS has been on oxygen at any point. Two sources close to POTUS tell me his blood oxygen levels dropped yesterday. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 3, 2020

This is yet another example of how the Trump administration continues to mislead the public to the point where the public doesn’t know what to believe anymore.

President Trump is very ill. Any time a President is this incapacitated, it becomes a matter of national security and national public interest. The public has a right to know the truth.

This is the same Donald Trump who mocked Hillary Clinton for having pneumonia: “‘She’s supposed to fight all of these things, and she can’t make it 15 feet to her car’: Donald Trump mocks his 2016 Presidential rival Hillary Clinton over her pneumonia outbreak.”

The media hounded Clinton for not telling them immediately of her diagnosis, yet now we have a president whose doctor is not being straight with the American people and whose Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is contradicting Dr. Conley in off the record comments to reporters, leading to massive confusion and chaos – the opposite of the calm, steady leadership a superpower requires.

The President of the United States required supplemental oxygen before being transported to Walter Reed. This is a grave national security moment for our country, which is being further exacerbated by the relentless misinformation coming from this White House in an attempt to propagandize Donald Trump.