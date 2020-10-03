Trump ‘Likely To Be Under Treatment For A Considerable Amount Of Time’ After COVID Infection

Advertisements

According to Pulitzer Prize winning science journalist Laurie Garrett, it now seems clear that Donald Trump has more underlying health issues than previously known.

During an interview on MSNBC, Garrett said that Trump has always made an effort to appear healthy and youthful, but his condition following his COVID-19 diagnosis makes it clear that he is “likely to be under treatment for a considerable amount of time.”

“Indeed, the president has had a number of underlying conditions and may, in fact, have some cardiovascular issues,” she added. “This puts him, coupled with his obesity and his age, in a very high risk group once infected with the COVID virus.”

.@Laurie_Garrett says Trump “is likely to be under treatment for a considerable amount of time” following his hospitalization. #amjoy pic.twitter.com/6FNv8aywWu — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 3, 2020

Garrett said:

We know now that Trump has a lot more underlying medical conditions than he’s ever really allowed the world to know about. He has tried his level best to appear very youthful, to have no trouble walking, no trouble lifting glasses of water to drink, no difficulty slurring words, all these things. He’s gone out of his way to have medical assessments appear that, number one, he’s in the fittest state of health and number two that he’s considerably younger than Joe Biden who he likes to portray as old, doddering and senile. But of course they’re only three years apart. What we do know and as we dig deeper we’re finding more is that indeed the president has had a number of underlying conditions and may in fact have some cardiovascular issues. So this puts him, coupled with his obesity and his age, in a very high risk group once infected with the COVID virus. This means that he is likely to be under treatment for a considerable amount of time and he certainly can’t go out campaigning. He certainly isn’t going to be in a position to mix with others in any considerable way that would contribute both to his campaigning and frankly to running the government. So my advice is that Mike Pence should remain close to Washington able to step in and run the Oval Office should the president’s condition worsen.

Hard to imagine Trump returning to his usual campaign schedule

There’s a month left before Election Day, and Donald Trump is currently being hospitalized for coronavirus. Given how quickly his situation has escalated and other factors that put him at high risk, it’s hard to imagine Donald Trump returning to his normal campaign schedule.

Even if he does make a quick recovery and return to the trail, it’s even harder to imagine that Trump and his campaign would hold the type of rallies that help spread the virus that the president is currently battling.

At this point, the American people know very little about the president’s condition because the White House – surprise, surprise – is refusing to be fully transparent.

