Joe Biden’s Lead Over Trump Has Nearly Doubled

In a new Sunday morning poll, former Vice President Joe Biden now leads Donald Trump by 14 points, which is an increase of 6 points.

NBC News reported on the NBC News/Wall Street Journal Poll:

The Democratic nominee is now ahead of Trump by 14 points among registered voters, 53 percent to 39 percent — up from his 8-point lead in the previous poll before the debate.

The biggest declines for Trump in the poll come from seniors (who are now backing Biden by a 62 percent-to-35 percent margin) and suburban women (58 percent to 33 percent).

And men 50 years and older moved from a 13-point advantage for Trump in the pre-debate NBC News/WSJ poll, to a 1-point advantage for Biden in this latest poll.

The debate was a disaster for Trump as voters thought by a 2 to 1 margin (49%-24%) that Joe Biden did a better job. Nineteen percent of voters said that the debate made them more likely to vote for Biden, while only 6% said the same about Trump. 73% of those surveyed said that the debate made no difference.

The poll was taken before Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19, and given the overwhelming perception that Trump made himself sick by refusing to follow safety guidelines, one should not expect a pro-Trump bump in the next round of polls. If anything, Trump’s numbers may continue to worsen.

At the same point in the 2016 campaign, polls showed Hillary Clinton leading by 5-7 points, with Trump leading in one poll by two points.

Trump has more than twice the deficit to Joe Biden that he faced against Hillary Clinton.

If these margins hold, Donald Trump will be a one-term president.

