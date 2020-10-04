PA Sen. Pat Toomey Won’t Run For Reelection Or Governor In 2022

Advertisements

Sen. Pat Toomey is expected to announce that he will not run for reelection in 2022 to the US Senate, as Pennsylvania will have an open seat election.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported:

Sen. Pat Toomey has decided not to run for reelection or for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022, according to two people familiar with his plans, a surprise decision by the Republican with significant implications for the state’s next elections.

He will serve out his current Senate term but won’t run for either of those offices, seemingly ending his career in elected office, at least for now. A formal announcement is expected Monday.

Toomey’s departure dovetails nicely with the end of Tom Wolf’s term as governor. The popular governor could run for the Senate seat, where he would be the favorite to win and flip the seat from red to blue. Outside of judges, Toomey is the only Republican statewide elected officeholder.

He was the party’s best chance at either keeping the Senate seat or retaking executive power in Harrisburg. It is possible that Republicans are set to lose both seats as outside of Donald Trump’s 2016 win, the state has continued trend blue.

Toomey’s decision is also a bit of handwriting on the wall. The political winds are shifting, and Pat Toomey sees the perfect time to go.

