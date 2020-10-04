Trump’s Doctor Admits That He Lied To America About Trump’s Condition

Advertisements

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, admitted that he lied to the press and the American people about Trump’s condition.

Conley was asked the Sunday press conference why he lied about Trump receiving oxygen, and he answered, “So I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, his course of illness has had. I didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and in doing so, you know, it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true. And so here you have it. He is — the fact of the matter is he is doing really well, he is responding and as the team said if everything continues to go well, we are going to start discharging him back to the White House.”

The doctors flat out refused to provide any specifics about Trump’s condition or care. It was another rosy picture painted by Trump’s doctors who have already admitted that they lied previously. The doctors won’t say what Trump’s lung scans showed, and they kept talking about discharging him so that he could finish his course of treatment at the White House.

All of the real information about Trump’s condition has come from outside of his medical team. His doctor admitted to lying, which means that no information that he provides should be trusted.

Trump is still not telling America the truth about his health.

