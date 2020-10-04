Posted on by Jason Easley

Walter Reed Attending Physician Blasts Trump For Irresponsible COVID Joyride

Dr. James Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, blasted Trump for irresponsibly potentially infecting others with his photo-op joyride.

Dr. Phillips tweeted:

Dr. Phillips wasn’t alone. NYC ER Doctor Craig A. Spencer tweeted:

The medical community appears to be appalled by the level of irresponsibility demonstrated by Trump. The President thought that he could take back the narrative and generate good publicity by reassuring his supporters that he is fine, but the backlash has been immediate, the message being sent by Trump is that he hasn’t learned anything from getting the coronavirus.

He showed that he will continue to risk the lives of others with no concern for their welfare or safety.

