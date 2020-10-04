Walter Reed Attending Physician Blasts Trump For Irresponsible COVID Joyride

Advertisements

Dr. James Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, blasted Trump for irresponsibly potentially infecting others with his photo-op joyride.

Dr. Phillips tweeted:

That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

Dr. Phillips wasn’t alone. NYC ER Doctor Craig A. Spencer tweeted:

BREAKING: Moments after stating “I learned a lot about COVID”, the President takes a joyride in an enclosed space with presumably #COVID19 negative people, all while on experimental medications.pic.twitter.com/q3uc3YYLrg — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) October 4, 2020

The medical community appears to be appalled by the level of irresponsibility demonstrated by Trump. The President thought that he could take back the narrative and generate good publicity by reassuring his supporters that he is fine, but the backlash has been immediate, the message being sent by Trump is that he hasn’t learned anything from getting the coronavirus.

He showed that he will continue to risk the lives of others with no concern for their welfare or safety.

