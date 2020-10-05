Biden Pledges To Make Roe v. Wade The Law Of The Land If Trump’s SCOTUS Nominees Overturn It

Advertisements

As Donald Trump and his Republican loyalists in the Senate work to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court ahead of the November election, millions of women are terrified that they’re on the verge of losing their reproductive rights.

Vice President Joe Biden sought to calm those fears on Monday night during an NBC News town hall by pledging to advance legislation that would make Roe v. Wade the law of the land if Trump’s justices overturn the landmark decision.

“We don’t know exactly what [Amy Coney Barrett] will do, although the expectation is that she may very well move to overrule Roe,” Biden said. “The only responsible response to that would be to pass legislation making Roe the law of the land. That’s what I would do.”

Advertisements

Video:

Roe v. Wade must remain the law of the land. pic.twitter.com/1Gq6Ncc2IK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley wrote last week, not only did Amy Coney Barrett participate in an ad calling for the overturn of Roe v. Wade, but she hid that participation.

In other words, the American people know exactly where she stands on this issue, and they’re appropriately terrified by it.

This is why it’s important for Democrats to win back the Senate

While much of the focus among Democratic voters has been on winning back the White House in November, it’s also critical that the Senate turns blue as well.

That would give Democrats the opportunity to safeguard some of the protections that currently hang in the balance because of a right-wing Supreme Court – from abortion rights to voting rights to the Affordable Care Act.

If Joe Biden wins, he may very well inherit a Supreme Court with three Trump-appointed justices. If that’s the case, he’ll need a Democratic Congress to protect the American people.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter