Delusional, Medicated And Maskless Trump Claims He Is Now Immune To The Virus

Advertisements

In a propaganda video filmed after his return to the White House on Monday night, a delusional, medicated and maskless Donald Trump claimed he is now immune to the coronavirus.

“Nobody that’s a leader would not do what I did,” Trump said, though it’s unclear what he was referring to other than infecting himself with a deadly virus.

“Now I’m better and maybe I’m immune, I don’t know,” he added.

Advertisements

Video:

Trump said:

I just left Walter Reed Medical Center, and it’s really something very special. The doctors, the nurses, the first responders, and I learned so much about coronavirus. And one thing that’s for certain, don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently. And you’re going to beat it. I went, I didn’t feel so good. Two days ago, I felt great, like better than I have in a long time. I said just recently, better than 20 years ago. Don’t let it dominate. Don’t let it take over your lives. Don’t let that happen. We’re the greatest country in the world. We’re going back, we’re going back to work. We’re going to be out front. As your leader, I had to do that. I knew there’s danger to it, but I had to do it. I stood out front, I led. Nobody that’s a leader would not do what I did. And I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger, but that’s okay. And now I’m better and maybe I’m immune, I don’t know. But don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there, be careful. We have the best medicines in the world and it all happened very shortly. And they’re all getting approved and the vaccines are coming momentarily. … Thank you very much.

Despite the makeup and production, Trump still didn’t look well

Donald Trump did his best to make a production of his return to the White House on Monday night, but none of it erased the fact that he continues to look unwell.

While he may have slathered on some of his signature bronzer to give himself a little color, he still didn’t look like a man who was fully healthy – both physically and mentally.

Donald Trump’s political stunt on Monday may have boosted his fragile ego, but it is unlikely to quell concerns about his health with just a month to go before Election Day.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter