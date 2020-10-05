Highly Contagious Trump Removes Mask Immediately After Returning To The White House

Advertisements

The first thing Donald Trump did upon arriving back at the White House after his COVID hospitalization was remove his protective face mask in front of what appeared to be his own staff members.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid expressed her shock in real time, calling Trump’s mask removal “the most irresponsible thing I’ve ever seen a president do.”

“He’s using the White House, our house, as a prop to literally spread COVID without a mask on, simply because he wanted to make a video,” an outraged Reid said.

Video:

‘This is the most irresponsible thing I’ve ever seen a president do’: Joy Reid blasts the “highly infectious” Trump for removing his mask right away – in front of staff members – when returning to the White House. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/GpwxuulX7x — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 5, 2020

Reid said:

This is a president who was just hospitalized for an intensely contagious disease. He is still highly contagious – highly contagious. And the first thing we saw when Donald Trump returned to the White House – he was at Walter Reed for three days, potentially with pneumonia related to COVID-19. He comes back to the White House, and the first thing that we saw him do after we saw the camera lights come on, because he’s clearly shooting an advertisement, a video, a propaganda piece – whatever it is he is doing right now. The first thing he did was to take off his mask. He took off his mask. A highly infectious person standing there surrounded by many other people, presumably production people. Potentially staff people. Who knows where the White House staff is tonight. Who knows where the innocent White House staff – the hundreds of people who have to work in that White House and who do so out of a sense of loyalty and tradition, who uphold the finest traditions of this country, now have to be exposed to whatever virus is being breathed out of the mouth of the president of the United States. I’ve never seen anything like this. Honestly, this is the most irresponsible thing I have ever seen a president do. He’s doing it for pure ego. He’s doing it simply because he can. He’s using Marine One as a prop. He’s using the White House, our house, as a prop to literally spread COVID without a mask on, simply because he wanted to make a video. He wanted to make a video. He couldn’t stay in Walter Reed, the finest hospital in this country, because he needed to get home immediately to create a commercial. I don’t even know what else to say.

Donald Trump hasn’t learned his lesson about the virus

There were those who thought that Trump catching COVID-19 would change his attitude toward the virus – that he would suddenly begin to take it seriously.

But even before Monday night’s stunt at Walter Reed and the White House, it was clear that Donald Trump is a man who will never change. He has always been a selfish individual who will do anything to boost his own ego.

The president clearly hasn’t learned his lesson about the virus. He still refuses to set an example that will save American lives and protect his own staff members.

Donald Trump isn’t fit to remain in office for four more hours, much less another four years.

