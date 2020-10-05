Mark Meadows Says He’s Staying By Trump’s Side To Send Positive Message to Military

Advertisements

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says he’s physically staying by President Donald Trump’s side at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to send a positive message to members of the military that the coronavirus “ is an enemy that we will defeat, and we will do that together.”

Meadows made the remarks during an interview with “Fox and Friends,” which you can watch below.

Mark Meadows says he's physically staying by Trump's side while the president has covid as "a message to our military men and women" that "this is an enemy that we will defeat, and we will do that together"(?) pic.twitter.com/xe7F8kJwYb — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 5, 2020

Meadows added that President Trump “continued to improve over night and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule” and that he “will meet with his doctors and nurses this morning to make further assessments of his progress.”

“We are still optimistic that he will be able to return to the White House later today,” he said.

The President faced significant criticism yesterday for leaving his hospital bed to greet supporters, exposing members of his staff. Many American voters are not sympathetic to Trump, arguing that he would not have tested positive for the coronavirus if he had worn a mask, social distanced and followed the recommendations from public health experts.

According to the latest Yahoo/YouGov polls, Trump’s rival, Democrat Joe Biden, leads by eight points (48 percent to 40 percent) in the days since the first presidential debate, during which Trump mocked Biden for wearing masks.