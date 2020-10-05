Mike Pence Rejects Safety Measures for Vice Presidential Debate

Advertisements

As Donald Trump departs from Walter Reed Hospital, Republicans will be painting a triumphant picture. Of course, Trump’s White House Doctor Sean Conley admits that he is not yet out of the woods.

The GOP however, wants to move full speed ahead towards the next presidential debate which is scheduled for October 15th.

CNN’s Stephanie Gallman tweets, “Just in – Donald Trump is planning to participate in the next Presidential debate scheduled for October 15th, Tim Murtaugh confirms to CNN.”

JUST IN – @realDonaldTrump is planning to participate in the next Presidential debate scheduled for October 15th

And Joe Biden will be there waiting for him. This weekend, Biden’s campaign manager Symone Sanders told Jake Tapper, “Well Jake, we are looking forward to the debate on October 15th in Miami. It’s a town hall, and as you know, Vice President Biden loves a good town hall. And we are hoping that President Trump can participate. We’re hoping that he’s medically able to participate. And that’s up to his doctors to clear him. But Joe Biden will be at that debate.”

There is also a vice presidential debate that is scheduled for this week.

There is also a vice presidential debate that is scheduled for this week. Considering the multiple COVID-19 cases among Republicans, Democrats had hoped for some protective measures.

Politico’s Zack Stanton reports, “The two camps were split whether to erect a plexiglass barrier…Harris’ campaign supported it, Pence’s opposed it.”

To add insult to injury, Pence spokesperson Katie Miller said, “If Sen. Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it.”

"The two camps were split over whether to erect a plexiglass barrier… Harris' campaign supported it, Pence's opposed it. 'If Sen. Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it,' said Katie Miller, a Pence spokeswoman."