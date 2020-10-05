Trump Announces He’s Leaving The Hospital In Deranged Tweet

Advertisements

Trump announced that he is leaving Walter Reed in a tweet that should raise more concerns about his mental state and health.

Trump tweeted:

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Nothing that Trump tweeted matches up with the objective third party reporting over the weekend. Trump is eager to leave the hospital because he is $421 million in debt, and the presidency is the only source of stable funding that keeps his businesses afloat.

Trump is also under the mistaken impression that he can make the coronavirus story go away if he leaves the hospital right away. As usual, Donald Trump is only concerned about winning the news cycle at the moment. There is no strategic or long term thinking on Trump’s part.

The President’s announcement that he is leaving Walter Reed came shortly after it was reported that his own son, Donald Trump Jr., thinks that he is acting crazy.

Trump is trying to sell leaving Walter Reed as a signal of strength, but it is always more important to watch what Trump does, not what he says.

