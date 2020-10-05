Trump Walter Reed Stunt Backfires As Reporter Asks If He Is Super Spreader

Advertisements

Trump tried to do the raised fist thumbs up victory pose, but it was all ruined when a reporter asked if he is a super spreader.

Trump was first asked, “How many people at the White House are sick?” The follow-up question was if Trump considers himself a super spreader.

Video:

Trump keeps walking when asked if he is a super spreader. pic.twitter.com/m5JA7mMa51 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 5, 2020

Trump tries to manipulate the media, but he routinely fails. The President looked like an idiot as his raised his fist and gave the thumbs-up signal when he is being asked questions about the outbreak that he caused.

As Dr. Vin Gupta pointed out, Trump isn’t really going home. He is moving from one hospital to another, as a monitoring unit has been set up in the White House to provide 24/7 care to Trump:

Dr. Vin Gupta points out that Trump isn’t better. He is essentially going from one hospital to another, as a hospital setting is going to be created in the White House. pic.twitter.com/C0RM4orvub — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 5, 2020

Trump is displaying his coronavirus diagnosis and nobody outside of the Republican Party and his supporters is falling for it.

America wants to know if Trump is going to take any responsibility for spreading the virus. They aren’t buying his fake conquering hero tall-tale.

