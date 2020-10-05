Trump May Leave Hospital Later Today, Says Mark Meadows

Advertisements

Speaking to the hosts of “Fox and Friends,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says President Donald Trump could be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later today. Meadows says Trump can return to a “normal work schedule” while he recovers from the novel coronavirus.

“That determination has not been made yet. Obviously, he continued to improve overnight and his health continues to improve,” Meadows said. “The doctors will actually have an evaluation sometime late morning and then the president, in consultation with the doctors, will make a decision on whether to discharge him later today. We’re still optimistic that based on his unbelievable progress and how strong he’s been in terms of his fight against this COVID-19 disease that he will be released, but that decision will not be made until later today.”

“Obviously, this is an important day,” Meadows added. “The president continues to improve and is ready to get back to a normal work schedule.”

Advertisements

The White House was criticized for providing conflicting messages about the President’s health. Trump’s behavior on Twitter earlier this morning reignited concerns that he is incapacitated and that the 25th Amendment would need to be invoked.

Yesterday, Dr. Sean Conley, Trump’s attending physician, admitted he avoided saying Trump was on oxygen after testing positive for coronavirus.

“I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude of the team [and] the president over the course of his illness. I didn’t want to give any info that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true,” he said.

Dr. Conley did not offer a direct answer after a reporter asked if the infection has damaged Trump’s lungs.

“We’re tracking all of that, there are some expected findings but nothing of clinical concern,” he said.