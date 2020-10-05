Trump Spends Morning Tweeting in All Caps From Hospital

Advertisements

President Donald Trump spent the morning tweeting in all caps from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, urging his supporters to vote on a series of different issues including “law and order,” the Second Amendment, fighting “fake news,” and his proposed Space Force.

The President tweeted 15 separate times. A few of his tweets are included below.

SAVE OUR SECOND AMENDMENT. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

FIGHT THE CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

BEST V.A. EVER. 91% APPROVAL RATING. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

LAW & ORDER. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Trump’s tweets come after facing heavy criticism for leaving his hospital room to greet supporters yesterday, placing members of the Secret Service at risk. Doctors have acknowledged that Trump’s condition is more serious than was initially reported.

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days,” Dr. James P. Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, wrote on Twitter. “They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity.”