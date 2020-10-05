WATCH: Video Shows Trump Gasping for Breath After Removing his Mask

Advertisements

Donald Trump left Walter Reed Hospital on Monday night. It is unknown whether or not his doctors approved of the move, but Trump was unlikely to listen to them either way.

The president made his departure from the hospital as dramatic and theatric as humanly possible. And before he re-entered the White House, with visible staffers inside, Trump ripped his mask off and put in in his pocket.

The Republicans are attempting to paint a picture of a strong and virile man. Conservative media outlets are already pushing the idea that Trump has defeated COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Chief, Trump takes off mask as he returns to WH. pic.twitter.com/ukCyhU1Nv0 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 5, 2020

The reality, though, is that nothing could be further from the truth. Today, the president’s physician, Sean Conley, said that Trump is not yet “out of the woods.”

This also represents another case of Donald Trump willingly threatening the health of the people that work for him. The president was criticized yesterday for doing a drive by in his presidential SUV. He was flanked by multiple secret service agents.

Just minutes after he tore off his mask, cameras caught Trump gasping for breath. The president is also taking the drug dexamethasone. Potential side effects of the drug include mania and psychosis.

The President doesn’t look well pic.twitter.com/lEYeHrEKMz — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 5, 2020

There is also the question of how Trump’s actions could play politically. CNN election expert Harry Enten wrote, “Trump knows how to play to his base extraordinarily well. That is not in question. The question is whether he knows how to actually get a majority overall. And based on the polling, Trump’s actions suggest he doesn’t have the slightest clue how to get a majority overall.”

Trump knows how to play to his base extraordinarily well. That is not in question. The question is whether he knows how to actually get a majority overall. And based on the polling, Trump's actions suggest he doesn't have the slightest clue how to get a majority overall. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 5, 2020